Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio Release Date, Specs News: Most Powerful Game Console to Be Released

Microsoft has introduced its newest game console, Xbox Project Scorpio. Itis expected to revolutionize the gaming world and be the most powerful console available in the market.

Microsoft/Xbox A promotional image for the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio.

The new Project Scorpio shows some impressive upgrades over the existing Xbox One S console. Project Scorpio uses an eight-core processor, although not officially stated, running at 2.3 GHz. In terms of the graphics, it will get a graphics processing unit (GPU) with 40 compute units running at an impressive 1172 MHz.

What is more surprising is the huge 12 GB of GDDR5 memory, which is a reliable combination of more and faster memory. This 12 GB is to be shared by the whole system, so some will be reserved for the central processing unit (CPU) while the rest will be going to the GPU. Nonetheless, gamers will be able to play their video games without worrying about their system slowing down.

When it comes to storage, Project Scorpio will come equipped with 1 TB, which is plenty of space for users to save their games.

On Microsoft's Xbox website, Project Scorpio has its own page, which includes a link for pre-order and also lists things to expect from the next-generation gaming console. It says that the Project Scorpio will come with 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, and it will be the first console to enable true 4K gaming and high-fidelity virtual reality. It will also be well-suited with all Xbox One games and accessories

There is no information from Microsoft about how much the console will be. With all of the upgrades done to Project Scorpio, it is expected for Microsoft to price it higher than their current gaming console, Xbox One S.

The release date for Microsoft's new console is holiday 2017. This means that there is a big chance gamers will be in for a treat come Christmas time.