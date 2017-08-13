'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' Gameplay News: Game Has New and Improved Features, Including Ranked Online Mode

Monolith Productions/WB Games A promotional photo of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

There will be several new gameplay features in "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War," including a ranked online mode.

In "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" players will have several chances to seize an enemy's fortress after successfully defeating them. One of these is a game mode that is particularly called Social Conquest.

In Social Conquest, players are given the chance to build their defense. There will be upgrade purchases available to enable players to add more strength to their base. Once a player feels his base is strong enough to resist attacks, he can post it online for other players to find.

Players must make sure to strengthen their defense, because once the fortress is shared, other players can proceed to attack it anytime. When the attacking player succeeds, he will acquire that base.

Eurogamer adds that the Social Conquest game mode provides two options of attack. If players want to attack a base without losing their army, they can opt for the friendly conquests. The other one is the ranked conquests which will be more brutal but will help players climb the ratings ladder with every success they earn. Otherwise, their rating will drop.

Overall, a successful assault gives players free loot chests which will contain a variety of bonus contents such as more followers or upgrades.

On the other hand, a Vendetta mission is another way to get an enemy's fortress. In the game's predecessor, "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor," Vendetta missions mainly revolved around avenging a fallen ally.

However, in "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War," players cannot simply track down Orcs and carry out revenge. They will be required to finish some objectives first before they will be allowed to draw out the enemy who killed their allies.

When a Vendetta mission is successful, the avenged ally will be notified and will also receive a loot chest.

"Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10 on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.