'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War,' Guide, News: Three Editions to Launch; How to Defeat Legendary Overlords

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is set to roll out by the end of August 2017, but as early as now, preview builds are giving players a chance to see the new gameplay changes in advance. Going by the early previews, what can players learn in terms of strategy and tips ahead of the game's launch?

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGameA promo image of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

The game will be coming to the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One with several editions available. The standard edition will be available for $60, and will not include any of the launch Downloadable Content (DLC) modules, according to US Gamer.

Meanwhile the Silver Edition of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will add to the standard edition the "Slaughter Tribe Nemesis" and the "Outlaw Tribe Nemesis" expansions, plus a Silver War Chest for $80. The Golden Edition, meanwhile, will sell for $100 and adds to the Silver Edition the "Blade of Galadriel Story" and the "Desolation of Mordor Story" DLC content. Additionally, a Gold War chest will be given to players instead of the Silver one.

A preview version played by Polygon gave an idea of how to handle a "legendary" overlord. True to its title, the overlord "Kuga" has no apparent weaknesses as he's immune to poison and curses, plus has "immense strength" that lets him deal huge amounts of damage.

Of course, the overlord has a retinue of three bodyguards as well, aside from his army. With "Middle-earth: Shadow of War," players have the option to customize their allied war chiefs in the revamped Nemesis system. To have a successful siege, sappers and siege beasts are key additions to an allied army.

Siege beasts are priority targets in this version of the game and can be dispatched by shooting at their own explosive barrels. In the confusion of the battle, the game is designed to give color indications to guide players better — red for when Talion is low on health, and green if he is poisoned. A blue glow covers the screen if he is over an objective or capture point.