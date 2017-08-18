'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War' New Gameplay Trailer Video Reveals The Orc 'Terror Tribe'

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGameUK A new tribe will be part of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

A trailer released for the upcoming action role-playing video game from Monolith Productions, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War," recently introduced gamers to one of the Orc tribes.

According to Video Gamer, the developer has expanded the role-playing game's Nemesis System by including a new faction of the feared monsters roaming the Middle-earth. The Terror tribe is a particularly savage and nasty group of Orcs who love blood and gore and like to show off their dominance by holding public executions of those who displease them. As shown in the promo, the Orcs are now made up of tribes. Their groups dictate the kinds of personalities the Orcs will have. As the tribes extend their influence among other factions, they will receive favors from the Overlords, who lord over the fortresses in the game's open world.

The improved system will reportedly provide more opportunities for players to understand the dynamics of the Orc society. By experiencing how the different tribes exist, gamers get to explore new frontiers and even pick up missions of their preference. "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is expected to continue the events that took place in "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor." It will follow the adventures of Talion as he tries to prevent Sauron and his Nazgul forces from becoming more powerful. While the new RPG definitely shows a lot of promise, many fans are quite concerned on the way Monolith Productions is interpreting "The Lord of the Rings" lore.

It has been recently revealed that Shelob, the giant spider that Frodo and Sam came across in "The Two Towers," will play a pivotal role in the game. Monolith has given her a human form.

Creative director Michael de Plater recently explained this development to Eurogamer, as he stataed that Shelob, just like Gollum, is one of the "unsung heroes" in the series. Although she was dark, she knew that the ring must be destroyed and assisted Gollum to Mount Doom to do it.

"We were also thinking really in a lot of ways that, not intentionally, but it felt like Gandalf and Galadriel kind of lied to them [the Fellowship] a little bit about their chances, and what differentiates Shelob is that she's completely honest. So, she's evil, or perceived as evil, but she has this honesty to her, and so as we started thinking through that and thinking of her as this dark mirror to Galadriel and filling that role in our story of that narrator and what that would look like," de Plater said.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be available on Oct. 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.