'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' New Trailer Introduces the Marauder Tribe

Facebook/ShadowofWarGame "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" has a new trailer.

Another new tribe has been introduced in the latest trailer released by Monolith Productions for its upcoming action role-playing video game, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

PlayStation Lifestyle reported that the newest clip showed off the Marauder tribe, a group of Orcs that is extremely dedicated to the Dark Lord. After a day of pillaging, these monsters are said to celebrate their spoils by partying and drowning themselves in the sweet taste of grog. The Marauders are merciless and leave their victims with nothing but "splinters and bones." They are the most accomplished of all the looters and they frequently toast to the Dark Lord's power to show their allegiance to him.

In an April interview with IGN, Monolith Productions art director, Philip Straub, said that the expanded Nemesis system in the RPG would provide a more dynamic view of the Orc culture. Players will get to explore the Orc society and can take on an ecosystem of missions available in the game's open world. According to him, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is going to be a much bigger game than "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" with its diverse regions.

Aside from the human city and other snowy environments, gamers will also get to explore a temperate island and Cirith Ungol, the city above clouds. Of course, there are also the Orc tribes that will play a huge role in the game. Straub said that the Marauders' group, for instance, is an interesting faction who specializes in stealing to gain power.

"So, the tribes are really interesting in that they have a large, overarching impact on the world. The way to think about it is our tribes are essentially Orc cultures. There's different Orc cultures within the world, and each one of these Orc cultures has an overlord that owns that particular place. And when they own that location, the entire world changes. So the fortress looks different depending on what tribe he's associated with. ... The Marauder tribe is very much like a band of pirates and they're stealing from all of the races all over the place to build their power," Straub said.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 10.