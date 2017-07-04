'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' News: A Nintendo Switch Release Is Not Looking Likely at This Point

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame 'Middle Earth: Shadow of War' will be released on Oct. 10

Fans will be able to check out "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" later this year when it releases for different platforms. Unfortunately, it looks like there is one current-gen console that may not be able to support this new game.

As with many games set to be released within the coming months, there have been fans asking if this upcoming offering will also make its way to the Nintendo Switch.

At this point at least, it does not look like a Switch version of the game is coming.

During a recent interview with Gamingbolt, design director Bob Roberts was asked if a Switch version of the game was possible.

In response, Roberts replied, "We have no Switch plans right now."

Roberts added that he is unaware of everything that went into that decision or if it may be related in some way to the capabilities of the Switch.

He did note, however, that time may have played a role here since finding a way to get "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" running on the Switch may take quite a while, and those moments could be used to further refine the game instead.

Still, Roberts did indicate that the plans for the Switch are not present right now. However, if the game proves to be a great seller and enough requests come in for it to be released for Nintendo's newest console, then developers may listen eventually.

Even if a Switch version of "Shadow of War" does not come out on the same day as the ones set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it can still be interesting if developers add some nice extras to it.

Fans can get "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One as soon as it is officially released on Oct. 10.