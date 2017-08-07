'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' News: Devs Detail the Game's Microtransactions System

No items in 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' can be obtained only through microtransactions

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' will be released on Oct. 10

Not all of the gamers are happy about microtransactions, but whether they like them or not, they are here to stay and they will even be included in "Middle Earth: Shadow of War."

In the game, players can access an in-game store known as the Market that features a variety of items they can purchase.

This is where the microtransactions come in.

Detailed in a recent post on the WB Games Community site, players can purchase different items at the Market using the currency known as Gold.

Players can obtain Gold in a variety of ways, such as completing community challenges or reaching certain milestones. It is also possible for players to earn these by buying it at the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and through Steam using real world money.

According to the developers, "Gold does not give you any advantage over other players." Instead, Gold is designed to provide players with a way to get their hands on certain items "immediately."

So what are these items players can buy using Gold inside "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War?"

First off, there are XP Boosts available, and these should help Talion grow stronger much faster.

Players can also use Gold to get some Loot Chests that in turn contain weapons, pieces of armor and even the aforementioned XP Boosts.

War Chests will also go on sale and these feature Orc followers and Training Orders. Both the Orc followers and Training Orders are useful for the purpose of assembling an army inside the game.

Lastly, players can also spend their Gold on Bundles that contain XP Boosts, Loot Chests and War Chests.

Notably, another form of in-game currency known as Mirian can also be used to purchase the aforementioned items. Mirian can be obtained through different means and it also serves as an alternative to those who do not want to spend real world money on Gold.

Players can start accumulating Gold, Mirian or even both as soon as "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" is released on Oct. 10.