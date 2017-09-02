'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' News: DLC Character to Honor Executive Producer Who Died of Cancer

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame Promotional image for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War"

Developed by Monolith Productions, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is receiving a lot of love right now from both the gaming community and its creators. After executive producer Mike Forgey succumbed to cancer at a tender age of 43, Monolith has decided to add a downloadable content (DLC) character for the upcoming game title in honor of Forgey. "Forthog Orcslayer" is the new addition to the universe and an ally to the fans of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

"Mike 'Forthog' Forgey was our Executive Producer and great friend here at Monolith. He was always ready to leap into the fray and save the game whenever and wherever he was most needed," Monolith said in a statement, as reported by PC Gamer. "We lost Mike to cancer during the development of Shadow of War, and we want to remember and honor him with a little bit of immortality in Mordor. The legendary Forthog Orcslayer is our way to continue having Mike leap into battle and save us when we're down."

Further reports also reveal that the DLC, which adds Forthog Orcslayer, will charge players $5. The money will not go directly to the developers as they have decided with publisher Warner Bros. to donate part of the money to Forgey's spouse and children. Every single time a player buys the DLC, $3.50 will go to his family.

The offer will be available until Dec. 31, 2019 and the DLC can now be pre-ordered for the Xbox One and PC versions. It will also be available for the PlayStation 4 once it has been released next month.

The announcement incited an outpour of love for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War." Needless to say, Forthog Orcslayer's willingness to jump in and save the day has warmed the hearts of those waiting to take part in the war.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10.