'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' News: Story Trailer Previews the Challenges Talion and Celebrimbor Will Face

The surprise hit "Shadow of Mordor" has paved the way for the arrival of a sequel known as "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War," and fans interested in seeing how the franchise is aiming to continue building upon the events of the first game can sink their teeth into a recently released story trailer.

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' is due out on Oct. 10

Right off the bat, the trailer goes into the many ordeals that Talion, one of the game's protagonists, has already endured. And there is still more to come.

Talion's endured more than his fair share of hardships throughout his life already, and the exasperation in his voice hints at the multi-faceted exhaustion he is still dealing with.

Nevertheless, Talion is not one to lay his weapons down. Upon seeing the enemies advancing once again, he will ready himself for more battles - ones that players will likely be present for as they play "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War."

The upcoming game may even feature Talion taking on more of a leadership role. He may also have to deal with the challenges that come with bearing new powers.

As for the other protagonist, Celebrimbor, he is back to provide needed counsel and guidance for Talion.

Celebrimbor reminds Talion of the fight they have taken on and urges him to continue building an army to oppose and even overcome Sauron's forces in war.

Speaking of Sauron, the Dark Lord of Mordor appears as menacing as ever, leading hordes of powerful beings that are formidable and hungry for destruction.

In all likelihood, there will be a confrontation pitting Talion and Celebrimbor against Sauron, and from what is shown in the story trailer, the encounter is shaping to be a monumental one.

Fans will be given the opportunity to see what will happen to Talion and Celebrimbor for themselves as soon as "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" is officially released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 10.