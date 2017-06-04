'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' Release Date News: Game Launch Pushed Back to October

Developer Monolith Productions has pushed back the release of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" to October.

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGamePromotional image for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is an upcoming open world game to be published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It follows the story of "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" and will mainly take on the action role-playing game genre, unlike its predecessor which was known for its hack-and-slash nature.

The franchise is a video game adaptation of what many fans know as J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium — the author's collection of literary works in relation to another very popular franchise "The Lord of the Rings."

Recently, Monolith Productions addressed "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" fans through the WB Games Community website and announced that the game will not be able to make it on Aug. 22 and will be released on Oct. 10 instead.

Monolith Productions explained: "As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise."

The developer has also teased that more details about "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be previewed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo event this month.

Meanwhile, Monolith Productions reminded everyone that players from Australia, New Zealand and Japan will get "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" at a different schedule. The developer has yet to confirm whether it would be at an earlier or later time.

On the other hand, the developer did not provide any specific reason for what might have caused the delay. However, reports noted that it would be worth the time if the change of schedule was due to some additions in the nemesis system of the game.

So far, it has been made known that "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" players will control main protagonist Talion from a third-person perspective. Talion is a ranger of Gondor who is described to have impressive combat and athletic skills.