'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' Trailer News: Dark Tribe Highlight Released

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" updates continue to be released by Monolith, with their latest update featuring one of the factions in the upcoming game. This time, the focus is on the orc assassins from the Dark Tribe and their subtle brand of work

YouTube/Shadow of War/Warner Bros. The Dark Tribe of "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" do their best work from the shadows.

The Dark Tribe orcs are at home in the shadows, and staying unnoticed is their specialty. Agents from this faction often serve as assassins, hired for their stealth and the quick work of their signature curved blades.

The clip opens with a group of Dark Tribe orcs stalking a target through a forest. The clan makes extensive use of their tracking abilities and traps to mark a target down for disposal. When the time is right, the orc assassins make use of distractions to take their prey down from behind.

A few clips of the gameplay features of the Dark Tribe orcs also show the items they specialize in. Custom made smoke bombs let their warriors teleport for short distances, and they tend to favor two curved daggers or a pair of small axes in their line of work, as Game Rant notes.

As a faction in the war, the Dark Tribe is initially loyal to Sauron, and they serve as his spies and assassins with their talent for misdirection. How Talion and this clan will end up interacting is not clear as of this time.

The Dark Tribe is the latest clan that Monolith has revealed so far, after the Marauders, plus the Machine and Terror Tribes. Two more tribes, the Outlaw and Slaughter groups, will come to the game as separate DLCs, which will also come with the Gold and Mithril editions.

The video below shows a teaser clip of the Dark Tribe, set to come with the release of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" later on Oct. 10. Pre-orders are now available for the Standard, Silver, and Gold editions on the game's official website; the Mithril edition, the most expensive bundle in the list, is currently marked "Sold Out."