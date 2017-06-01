'Middle of Earth: Shadow of War' News: Game to Arrive This Summer

While it is already known that the highly anticipated game "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be a launch title for Microsoft's upcoming powerful console, Project Scorpio, there is no stopping the game from arriving this summer.

Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame"Middle of Earth: Shadow of War" is slated to arrive to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC this August 25.

It was already previously revealed that "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be a launch title for Project Scorpio. However, as the latest console from Microsoft is not expected to arrive earlier around the holidays this year, it is said that "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will have a sort of a re-launch in time for the arrival of Project Scorpio as there is no more stopping the game from arriving to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PC this Aug. 25.

According to reports, the game will be available in three options when it arrives this summer: Standard, Silver, and Gold editions. Reportedly, those who will go for the pricier Gold edition will have more access to the game, including its eventual story expansions, and no longer need to purchase the subsequent DLC (downloadable content) of the game.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the players of "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will assume the role of Talion. Reportedly, the game will follow Talion and Celebrimbor's original story during their battle for Middle Earth, using their newly discovered ring of power as they face Sauron and the Nazgul.

It is said that "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be like "Shadow of Mordor" as it will be an open world third person adventure. However, it is suspected that "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" is a game of a bigger scale as compared to "Shadow of Mordor" as it will emphasize personalization, role playing, and large battles.

As the release date of the game draws near, it is suspected that more about it will be revealed at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which is will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this June 13 to 15.