'Midnight, Texas' Episode 3 Spoilers: Vampires to Arrive in Mysterious Town

NBC's supernatural drama series "Midnight, Texas" will see a group of vampires arrive in the titular town. What will these supernatural newcomers do and how will they affect Manfred Bernardo's (François Arnaud) stay in the town?

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight, Texas."

In the trailer released for the upcoming episode, Creek (Sarah Ramos) is seen taking an evening walk when she is approached by one of the newcomers. The vampire greets the waitress who seems unaware of the danger she's in.

"Hello to you, baby doll," says the long-haired vampire. When Creek responds that she is not afraid of him, the annoyed vampire attacks her and tries to bite her neck.

Fortunately, Lemuel (Peter Mensah), the town's resident vampire, comes to her rescue and knocks down his fellow bloodsucker. To his surprise, however, the vampire is an acquaintance of his named Zachariah (Zahn McClarnon).

Zachariah reveals that he, along with his fellow vampires, are looking to make Midnight their new home. When Lemuel turns them down, however, they decide to wage war on its residents.

"Midnight, Texas" episode 3 will see Lemuel and the town's residents work together to drive out the unwelcome guests. Meanwhile, Manfred will team up with Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) to find the truth behind Zachariah's arrival in Midnight.

There is also a prophecy regarding the person who will lead the fight against the evil that will appear from the veil to hell that will open in Midnight.

In the previous episode, Joe (Jason Lewis) and his husband Chuy (Bernardino Saracino) were convinced that the person is none other than Manfred. Will this recent turn of events prove their assumption right?

On the other hand, Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Bobo (Dylan Bruce) already suspect that the new arrivals are up to no good. This is why the two already put up a plan of their own just in case their hunch was right, and apparently, it is.

"Midnight, Texas" episode 3, titled "Lemuel, Unchained," will air on Monday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.