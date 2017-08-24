'Midnight, Texas' Episode 6 Spoilers: Who Is Behind the Murders of Local Girls?

Next week on "Midnight, Texas," the residents of this quaint town will be looking for a local girl who has gone missing.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas "Midnight, Texas" episode 6 airs Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 6 of "Midnight, Texas," season 1, titled "Blinded by the Light," the Midnighters need to find the girl before the cops will start rolling into town to conduct their investigation.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Manfred (Francois Arnaud) and Creek (Sarah Ramos) discover the girl's body beside a tree. With several bruises on her limbs and chest, the pair suspect that she is attacked by a wild animal.

"Did some kind of animal do this," Creek asks. "That was no animal," the psychic answers.

The Midnighters believe that whoever was behind Aubrey's (Shannon Lorance) death, from the beginning of the season, is the same one responsible for this girl's murder. They suspect that the killer is still on the loose and has been victimizing local girls from Midnight.

Although unaware of their foe's identity, and whether or not it is even human, Bobo (Dylan Bruce, Lem (Peter Mensah), and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) all join the hunt.

As teased in the trailer, the killer is among the locals of Midnight, which confirms what Aubrey's spirit said of her murderer. Back in the second episode of the season, Manfred got in touch with Aubrey's spirit and learned that her murderer is a member of the dangerous biker gang Sons of Lucifer, the same group that has been harassing Bobo since.

Will he obtain justice for his lover? Only time will tell.

Elsewhere in the episode, Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) gets haunted by a demonic presence. Clueless about his situation, he seeks help from Rev (Yul Vazquez) to get some answers.

"Midnight, Texas," season 1 episode 6, titled "Blinded by the Light," airs Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.