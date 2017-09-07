'Midnight, Texas' Episode 8 Spoilers: Veil to Hell Opens, Unleashing Fiji's Demon

Next week on "Midnight, Texas" a faceless supernatural will roll into town. His appearance ushers in discord, making the Midnighters turn against each other.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas "Midnight, Texas" episode 8 airs Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 8, titled "Last Temptation of Midnight," this mysterious figure travels all the way to the small town to escort a demon from the veil to Hell. This demon is the same entity possessing Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley).

The opening of the veil to Hell is causing all kinds of trouble in Midnight, and the resident supernatural creatures are struggling to fight it, especially Lem (Peter Mensah) and Rev (Yul Vazquez) whose hunger becomes unbearable because of it.

While everyone else struggles to fight their own demons, Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) and Bobo (Dylan Bruce) prepare for the worst. They make plans to protect the town.

The trailer for next week's episode also shows a sneak peek into the succeeding episode, where the veil will open. Midnight will be hit by a sandstorm, concealing the wraith-like spirits which indicate the arrival of the demon.

Elsewhere in episode 9, titled "Riders on the Storm," Bobo will try to protect Fiji from the demon who apparently is fixed on having her. Meanwhile, Manfred (Francois Arnaud), Joe (Jason Lewis), and Rev will try to find out answers from the past.

At the peak of the storm, Manfred with the help of Creek, Midnighters will be herded to this hidden spot just outside of town.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 8, titled "Last Temptation of Midnight," airs Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Fans of the supernatural drama will be treated to a two-night event next week. While episode 8 airs on the show's regular time slot, it will be followed by a new episode on the following night, Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT.