'Midnight, Texas' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Psychic Goes to Town of Supernatural Beings, Investigates a Murder

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight, Texas."

The television series adaptation of Charlaine Harris's bestselling "Midnight, Texas" series is finally hitting the small screen this month.

Following the story of a psychic medium named Manfred Bernardo (Francois Arnaud), the show leads the audience into the town of Midnight in Texas, where supernatural beings, such as vampires, witches, and angels, as well as hitmen, are found. This small remote town is a place where normality is considered strange. And it is the place where Manfred seeks refuge.

According to the official synopsis for the series, "Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever-suspicious cops and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong a strong and unlikely family."

As seen in the trailer for "Midnight, Texas," Manfred is also going to be involved in solving a murder. With threats from various outsiders, and even by the very people living in the town, Manfred might be the only hope for the Midnight residents' survival.

Last year in November, actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who plays a witch named Fiji Cavanaugh, on the show, described it on Twitter as "ten delicious frightening sometimes funny sometimes make you cry always full of heart eps in Season 1. [sic]"

"Midnight, Texas" premieres Monday, July 24, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. It was previously announced that the series will start airing on Tuesday, July 25, but the network has decided to reschedule in order to allow the new series to make its full run in its time slot throughout the whole summer.

Other cast members include Arielle Kebbel as Olivia Charity, Dylan Bruce as Bobo Winthrop, Jason Lewis as Joe Strong, Sarah Ramos as Creek Lovell, Peter Mensah as Lemuel Bridger, and Yul Vazquez as Rev. Emilio Sheehan.

"Midnight, Texas" is also heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2017, which takes place from July 20 to 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.