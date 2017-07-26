'Midnight, Texas' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Manfred Warms Up to Midnighters as Full Moon Brings Out a Vicious Predator

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas Promotional banner for NBC’s supernatural-drama series “Midnight, Texas."

Manfred (François Arnaud) may have run off to escape one conflict, only to be met with a much bigger fight on NBC's supernatural series "Midnight, Texas." Has he chosen the perfect place to hide in, or will he eventually realize how much of a mistake it is to get involved with the people at Midnight?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Bad Moon Rising," Manfred continues the fight to prove Bobo's (Dylan Bruce) innocence by enlisting Joe's (Jason Lewis) help in communicating with the murdered victim, who also happens to be Bobo's fiancée.

In the course of this task, Manfred finds himself helping out in more ways while also growing closer to Creek (Sarah Ramos). And for his generosity, some of the Midnighters will decide to help him out in return.

The witch, Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley), for one, will be performing an exorcism in order to get rid of the spirits and other haunting demonic entities. But how far can this give and take relationship go? And will this and Creek's presence really be enough reasons to convince Manfred to stay in Midnight for more than just a while?

On the other hand, Lem (Peter Mensah) and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) will be setting out to stop a deadly predator from killing again. The said creature only comes out on the night of the full moon to wage fear and havoc all across town. Will Lem and Olivia be enough to rein this predator in, or will the task of making sure that the creature does not claim any more lives end up becoming a community effort? Just how strong will this predator turn out to be?

Furthermore, the official trailer for the season has also revealed a prophecy that involves a man who can bridge the living and the dead. These particular words seem to refer to Manfred, a psychic who is able to communicate with dead people. But will he really be willing to stay long enough to take on the task of leading an army into battle? Only time will tell.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 2 airs on Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.