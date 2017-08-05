'Midnight, Texas' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Midnighters to Unite Once More Against a Common Enemy in 'Lemuel, Unchained'

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas Promotional banner for NBC’s supernatural-drama series “Midnight, Texas."

Something wicked is coming and the vampires may only be a harbinger for a much bigger terror that's about to befall Manny's (François Arnaud) new home. Can the Midnighters survive the impending threat to their very existence on the next episode of NCB's supernatural-drama series, "Midnight, Texas"?

Midnight is a tightly-knit town, and the past couple of episodes have already proved this. Living here means doing one's part in protecting both himself and others. They are a family, and they help each other out, just like what everyone has done for Bobo (Dylan Bruce), who has finally been let out of jail.

Fiji (Paris Fitz-Henley) has also done all she could to purify Manny's house from the evil spirits lurking around it. And although the success of said purification is still in doubt, the incident has also given Manny a chance to prove just how far he would be willing to go to save a friend — nothing short of sacrificing an ancestor's skull bail Fiji out of trouble.

But what chance do they have against a deadly pack of vampires that's about to arrive in town? And even though they seem to have business with Lemuel (Peter Mensah) and no one else, everybody will still be gearing themselves up to stand ready behind their fellow Midnighter, should things go awry.

Manny suspects there's more to the vampire's sudden arrival to Midnight than a need to reunite with an old friend. Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) will accompany him on a mission to get to the bottom of things, while Creek (Sarah Ramos) and the rest of Midnight prepares for the worst.

But what could the vampires want from Midnight? Could it by any chance be connected to Joe's (Jason Lewis) suspicions about the veil to hell possibly opening in their town? Could this also explain the influx of evil spirits at Manny's house in the previous episode?

Whatever it is that they truly want, the vampires seem determined to get it at all cost. But the Midnighters are also just as determined to work together to drive this new threat to their town away.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 3, titled "Lemuel, Unchained," airs on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC