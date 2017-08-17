'Midnight, Texas' Season 1 Spoilers: Manfred Meets His Worst Enemy

When NBC's supernatural drama "Midnight, Texas" returns with an all-new episode, Manfred's (Francois Arnaud) secrets will surface when a mystery character appears in Midnight.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas "Midnight, Texas" episode 5 airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 5 of "Midnight, Texas" season 1, Manfred's con artist past will catch up to him when Hightower (Christopher Heyerdahl) rolls into town. Given that Manfred left Dallas to hide from Hightower, nothing good will come out of this reunion.

As of now, little is known about what Hightower wants from the former con artist. One thing is for certain: His growing relationship with Creek (Sarah Ramos) will be put to the test.

"If you do what you said you'll do, I'll let you live," Hightower tells Manfred, as revealed in the trailer of the episode. And if he refuses to do so, his worst enemy might just put an end to his life.

To avoid further damage, the psychic considers leaving Midnight. When he tells Creek of his plan, she initially goes against him.

"You don't need to run," she says. "I don't want you to get hurt," he responds.

But when she and Olive (Arielle Kebbel) learn the truth about what Manfred is running away from, she comes to a conclusion that he is not the man she thought she knew.

Another relationship that is bound for failure is between Bobo (Dylan Bruce) and Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley). Elsewhere in the upcoming episode, their budding romance will put Fiji in danger.

When the dangerous biker gang Sons of Lucifer, who have always been after the pawnshop owner, learns of their relationship, they might use the witch as bait to carry out their revenge.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 5, titled "Unearthed," airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.