'Midnight, Texas' Series Premiere, Spoilers: François Arnaud Leads an Army of Supernatural Beings in Upcoming Book-to-TV Adaptation

At first glance, the remote town of Midnight in Texas may seem to be just another ordinary town, populated by ordinary-looking people. But in reality, nothing can be farther from the truth.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexasPromotional banner for NBC’s midseason supernatural-drama series “Midnight, Texas,” set to premiere in July.

Based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Charlaine Harris, "Midnight, Texas" will chronicle the story of a town that serves as a safe haven to supernatural beings who just want to live a normal life. And together with their human and fellow supernatural allies, the people of Midnight have been able to do just that and maintain an existence based on mutual respect despite their differences.

But then, Manfred (François Arnaud), a charming, powerful psychic with the ability to communicate with spirits, came seeking refuge in Midnight. It sets into motion a series of events that eventually uncovers a prophecy that may well have the town's newcomer at its core.

A war is about to break out in Midnight as the town is continuously threatened by forces from within and beyond its borders, and the conflicted Manfred may be its only hope of survival.

Developed for television by Monica Owusu-Breen and Mark Hentemann, the series is expected to run for ten episodes, which actress Parisa Fitz-Henley described via Twitter as "frightening sometimes funny sometimes make you cry always full of heart eps in Season 1."

Henley plays the role of Fiji, a witch who owns the local Wiccan shop. The series will also feature Dylan Bruce as Bobo, the local pawn shop owner; Arielle Kebbel as Olivia, a mysterious assassin who possesses a weapon for every occasion; Jason Lewis as Joe, a millennia-old angel who knows all of Midnight's deepest, darkest secrets; and Peter Mensah as Lemuel, a wise vampire who is probably the oldest resident in Midnight.

Additional cast includes Sarah Ramos, Yul Vazquez, and Sean Bridgers as the town Sheriff.

"Midnight, Texas" is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer for the series below.