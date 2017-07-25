'Midnight, Texas' Spoilers: New TV Adaptation of Charlaine Harris' Book to Be Distinct From 'True Blood'

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight, Texas."

Since "True Blood" was the last television series based on Charlaine Harris' novels, a lot of people are expecting "Midnight, Texas" to be its successor. However, although the two stories have the same genre, they are said to be different as the new vampire drama takes on a more serious tone.

Showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen told TV Guide that although NBC's "Midnight, Texas" shares some similarities HBO's "True Blood" when it comes to supernatural beings playing a huge part in the story, the two shows are entirely different from one another.

Asked about what they did to make it a show of its own, she said: "I wanted to be true to the themes within the novel, which for me felt very different than 'True Blood' because when I read it, I knew it had the DNA of a show that was very popular, but the themes felt very different to me."

In "True Blood" vampires were used to represent the marginalized communities, especially the LGBT.

When asked what kinds of political or social themes the new vampire drama has in store for the viewers, Owusu-Breen said that it is made up of "a group of people in the middle of America who are diverse, who come from different backgrounds, who sought sanctuary and solace in a place where they respect one another's differences."

Based on Harris' novels, "Midnight, Texas" follows a seer named Manfred Bernardo (François Arnaud), who leaves Dallas and moves into the small town of Midnight, a secret haven for supernatural beings. He encounters vampires, werewolves, witches, angels, and more. However, a crime will lead to the possibility of the town being exposed.

Before the series premiered on July 24, the San Diego Comic-Con goers were treated to an advanced screening, together with the show's cast and crew. The author of "Midnight, Texas" also made an appearance during the event, and according to Deadline, he trusts the integrity of NBC's adaptation of his work.

"Midnight, Texas" airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.