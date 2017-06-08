Mike Pence Reveals How Catholic Faith Shaped His Life

United States Vice President Mike Pence grew up a God-fearing man because of his Catholic faith, but his religious beliefs shaped more than just his spiritual life.

(PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIFESITENEWS) Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C., on June 6, 2017.

During the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast held at the Washington Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Pence gave a keynote speech and talked about his faith journey, according to Charisma News.

"I'm the son of two devout American Catholics, and the grandson and the namesake of an Irish immigrant and his wonderful wife," he said during his speech. "The hymns and liturgies of the Catholic Church are the anthems of my youth."

As a young boy growing up in a small town in southern Indiana, Pence said his Catholic faith poured the eternal foundation of his life. He admittedly had a tough education, thanks to Catholic school teachers. But everything he learned during those years continue to serve and inform him to this very day, he said.

For that reason, Pence said he will forever cherish his Catholic upbringing and everything the church stands up for.

"I really grew up with a front-row seat to the Catholic faith and all that it means to families and to communities. It gave me a deep appreciation for the church's rich contributions to the fabric of American life," he continued. "The truth is, Catholicism is woven deep into that fabric. It gives America a vitality and vibrancy that inspires everyone who sees it — to this very day."

Pence's upbringing made him refuse to dine out with any other woman aside from his wife, Karen, according to The Washington Post. Pence ascribes to the "Billy Graham Rule," which prioritizes marital fidelity.

When this piece of information surfaced, Pence received both backlash and praise. But those closest to the couple continuously rave about their commitment to one another.

"You can't get a dime between them," said Ken Blackwell, senior fellow at the Family Research Council. "It is not him seeking her approval, but his doing a sort of gut check with what they have learned together and come up through together in terms of their shared Christianity."