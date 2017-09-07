Mike Tyson: LeBron James Blocked My View For Floyd Mayweather Fight

YouTube/TheFightNetwork Mike Tyson talks about sobriety and forgiveness on The Fight Network.

A great many people would do anything to spend a few minutes with LeBron James. But absolutely none would want to sit behind him at a sporting event as boxing legend Mike Tyson could attest.

Tyson was among those who enjoyed the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. However, James was also there and Tyson had the unfortunate opportunity to sit behind the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Tyson, who is by no means average standing at 5'10'', sat behind James at the fight on Aug. 26. He had to watch the majority of the fight on the jumbotron because he just couldn't see over James who towered at 6'8".

"Listen, he's around 10 foot tall," Tyson told DJ Whoo Kid on The Whoolywood Shuffle. "So when he stood up, I looked up at the fight on the ceiling. They had the little tubes on the ceiling, so I watched the ceiling and said 'God, this guy is tall.'"

DJ Whoo Kid then went on and asked Tyson about fighting in MMA. However, the boxer replied that he isn't what he used to be and he believes that he needs to be a certain kind of person to be a mixed martial arts fighter.

Despite the inconvenience, however, Tyson said he enjoyed the fight and he thinks everyone got their money's worth. The junior middleweight fight ended in victory for the veteran boxer and continued his undefeated streak, rounding it out to 50 victories and 0 defeats. Nevertheless, both men were winners financially with Mayweather taking home $100million and McGregor $30million.

Mayweather has stated that his fight with McGregor will be his final time in the ring and will retire from the sport. McGregor, on the other hand, said in the post match interview that he would be willing to box again and for the meantime will return to MMA and the UFC.