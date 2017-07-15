'Mike Tyson Mysteries' Season 3 Spoilers: Mystery Solving Crew Deals With Potential Reincarnation Case

Facebook/MikeTysonMysteriesTV A screenshot from the animated adult comedy series "Mike Tyson Mysteries" featuring Yung Hee Tyson, the Marquess of Queensberry, Pigeon, and the titular character, Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and his team may be dealing with a delusional woman on the next episode of the animated adult comedy series "Mike Tyson Mysteries." However, is it possible that she was telling the truth, after all?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "A Dog's Life," the retired boxer-turned-sleuth may or may not be taking the case of a woman who believes that her husband has been reincarnated as a dog. However, he reincarnated as not just any other dog, but the one that's currently in the woman's possession.

Did her dead husband find a way to be with her once again, or could this all be just wishful thinking on the woman's part? What familiar mannerisms did the dog show that will prove that the wife's words are true? Most importantly, will Mike and his team even bother solving this mystery?

After all, "Mike Tyson Mysteries" is an animated comedy series that hardly takes any of Mike's supposed cases seriously. Once Mike tells his potential client that he'd like to talk to his team in private, it only means that he has found the mystery too hard to understand and is about to bail out.

The series follows the same pattern, except that recently, the first and secondary mysteries have been finding a way to somehow tie in with each other.

In the previous episode, a Wall Street company's financial problems were ultimately revealed to have been caused by a highly smart kid. This particular kid also happened to be the missing son of the couple who consulted with Mike and crew later that day.

The kid, however, was being manipulated by an old man's ghost. This ghost needed a huge amount of money to purchase a house at the end of the universe.

In the end, Mike somehow solved the two cases that he had been trying all day to avoid.

Will the same thing be happening with the crew's next case? If so, how will a case about a reincarnated husband tie up with whatever secondary mystery Mike will encounter?

"Mike Tyson Mysteries" season 3 episode 10 airs on Sunday, July 16, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.

In other news, Adult Swim will reportedly be bringing four of their hit shows to this year's International Comic-Con, which will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from July 20-23. The casts of "Mike Tyson Mysteries," "Rick and Morty," "Robot Chicken," and "The Jellies" will each have their own panels and signings for their fans to attend.