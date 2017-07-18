'Mike Tyson Mysteries' Season 3 Spoilers: No More Episodes Coming For a While; Show's Status to Be Announced at Comic-Con?

Facebook/MikeTysonMysteriesTV A screenshot from the animated adult comedy series "Mike Tyson Mysteries" featuring Yung Hee Tyson, the Marquess of Queensberry, Pigeon, and the titular character, Mike Tyson.

Adult Swim's animated comedy series "Mike Tyson Mysteries" has just concluded its third season with what the titular character himself called "a stupid mystery." Will there be more of the same in a future season?

The previous episode brought Mike, Yung, Marques and Pigeon the case of a woman whose dog might've been her late husband, reincarnated. The idea came to Marques after they heard the boyfriend Philip's story about how much the dog hated him. In great contrast to this, Max the dog was virtually inseparable from Lydia.

The mystery-solving gang called in Marques' medium friend, Rihanna, to help them talk to the dog. And while things did start to become interesting when Rihanna said that Philip murdered Lydia's husband, things quickly went back south when Marques magically turned the dog back to his human form.

In the end, Philip turned out to be just a really mean guy who has been putting stuff up the dog's rear-end. And the dog was not really Lydia's late husband, but some random guy named Jim whom she ended up dating. All's well that ends well, except that Mike still thought the whole thing was just "a stupid mystery."

But stupid or not, this episode has concluded the series' third season. And although Adult Swim has not yet released any information about a possible fourth season, they did hint that the possibility of more episodes coming in the future.

In the meantime, fans can catch the cast of "Mike Tyson Mysteries" at the upcoming San Diego International Comic-Con on Friday, July 21, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT. Rumor has it that an announcement about a possible fourth season may be made during this event. Then again, things may also still go sour and a cancellation may be announced instead.

Nothing is set in stone, of course, especially since the press release for the event did state that there will be an "exclusive look at upcoming episodes."

Mike Tyson, Rachel Ramras, and producer Hugh Davidson will be present at the said event.