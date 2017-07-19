Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher News: Couple Spotted With Their Kids in Budapest

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The image features actor Ashton Kutcher at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards held last January in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been doing a great job at keeping their relationship and family life private.

Ever since their first child, Wyatt Isabelle, was born in 2014 and second child, Dimitri Portwood, coming into the world late last year, they have rarely been seen out in public.

However, just recently, the happy family was spotted in Budapest, Hungary, where they watched the diving competitions together at the 2017 FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Championships, held at the Duna Arena.

Two-year-old Wyatt sported a black and white ensemble with pink headphones, while seven-month-old Dimitri wore a blue onesie. The kids also carried matching stuffed toys, a pink one for the girl and a blue one for the boy.

This was the first time ever for all of them to be photographed in public since 2014. But even though the couple has tried to keep their children out of the spotlight, it has not stopped them from talking about them in interviews.

During Kutcher's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April, he talked about how their daughter Wyatt treats her little brother, even saying that she thinks Dimitri is her own baby.

"She loves this baby, maybe more than me. It's like borderline," he jokingly told the host. "At some point I'm going to have to explain to her that he's not really her baby, and I don't know how I'm going to do that," the actor added.

Last year, Kunis said on the "Kyle and Jackie O" podcast that despite being celebrities, they will try their best to not raise entitled children, considering that she and her husband both had to work hard to get to where they are today.

"It's so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth," she said. "Nothing's been handed to us," she added.