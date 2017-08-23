Miles Teller Is Engaged after Proposing to His Model Girlfriend Over the Weekend

Facebook/MilesTeller The 30-year-old actor proposed to his 24-year-old model girlfriend over the weekend in an African safari.

Miles Teller had just gotten engaged over the weekend to his girlfriend of four years.

The 30-year-old "Whiplash" actor proposed to his model girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, in an African safari. News of their engagement was first revealed on Monday after Sperry's sister, Christie York, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

"These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!" she said. "Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry"

The happy couple also posed for a themed engagement photoshoot, planned by York herself, in an African safari, and afterward, a source told E! News that they all went for a champagne celebration all the while basking in the beauty of the blue African sky in the morning.

Teller and Sperry, 24, have been dating since May of 2013, and it looks like even back then, the actor knew that she was the one for him. In fact, back in 2015, Teller even gushed about his love, saying, "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both. She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it."

Teller's grandparents have been married for 50 years and he certainly wants to follow in their footsteps. According to the actor, if he does not feel happier with someone, they should definitely not be together since he is already happy on his own. Now, it looks like he has found the right person to make him truly happy.