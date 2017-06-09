Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth News: Billy Ray Cyrus Talks About Daughter's Rekindled Relationship With Aussie Actor

Miley Cyrus is having a wonderful homecoming with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth in Tennessee, her father Billy Ray Cyrus said.

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Engaged couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 7, the Cyrus family patriarch revealed that the couple is enjoying their time in their home state.

"Liam's been here quite a bit," the 55-year-old country singer stated. "They both love the outdoors. They love Four Wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially — you know he's from Australia — he's like, 'Man, the people here are so nice, and it's true."

Hemsworth himself proved that his future father-in-law's statements are real, after posting a video of himself on Instagram while enjoying his four-wheel drive.

Cyrus mentioned that it would be possible to see his daughter and "The Hunger Games" actor settle in Tennessee in the future. He also revealed that he is delighted to see his daughter very happy with her fiancé.

The 24-year-old "Malibu" singer and the 27-year-old actor started dating in 2009 after filming "The Last Song" together. They were first engaged in 2012 but announced the end of their engagement in September 2013. In October 2016, Cyrus announced in an interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that they have reunited and resumed their engagement once again.

Aside from the Cyrus patriarch, other members of the family have also been gushing about the couple's reunion. According to an interview with E! News, the singer's mother, Tish, said she believes that Miley's happiness resonates in her new sound. This could partly be the result of her happier perspective now that she and Hemsworth are back together.

When asked if Tish is happy with the reunion, she stated: "I will say I love Liam. I've known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed."

Miley's sister Brandi added that she loves the actor as well.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have yet to announce their planned wedding date at the moment.