Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth News: Celebrity Couple Are Not Trying to Have a Baby

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have always been a favorite focus of the rumor mill since they confirmed their dating relationship back in 2010. After so many rumors about the couple breaking up and getting married, latest rumors have surfaced suggesting that Cyrus is having a hard time getting pregnant. However, as it turns out, this particular rumor has no grain of truth in it at all.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)A photo of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

According to a report by In Touch, a source allegedly told them that the "Wrecking Ball" singer has been unsuccessful in getting pregnant despite her efforts in doing everything right.

"She has been doing everything right. She's sober, has been eating really well, she's drinking lots of water and having lots of sex. But there's still no baby," the source reportedly shared.

The report also said that the "Hunger Games" actor was also worried about the supposed problem with Cyrus getting pregnant. However, in front of his fiancée, he has tried to keep a supportive front, telling her that they would have a baby when the time is right.

However, the rumor-busting site Gossip Cop has debunked the report, stating that a source close to the American pop singer has told them that the latest report about Cyrus's struggle to get pregnant is not true at all. The "Malibu" singer is neither trying to have a baby nor is she having a hard time getting pregnant.

Several weeks ago, Gossip Cop also busted In Touch's sister publication Life & Style for falsely claiming that Cyrus was a "pregnant bride." In December, In Touch was also called out for wrongly alleging that Cyrus and Hemsworth were fighting over whether or not they should have a baby.

Earlier this year, Hollywood Life reported that Cyrus was not ready to get married or have children as she wanted to focus more on her career at the moment. A source told the news outlet that "she wants to check off many major career goals, so marriage and kids are way down the list of what she wants to achieve in the next two, three years."