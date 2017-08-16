Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth News: Marriage Rumors Are False, Sources Reveal

Miley Cyrus sparked rumors that she and Liam Hemsworth had gotten married in secret after she was spotted wearing a huge ring on her finger. However, this was later proven to be a false alarm and the couple's wedding plans are still a go.

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / Files Cast member Liam Hemsworth poses with his fiancee, singer Miley Cyrus, at the premiere of ''Paranoia'' in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken August 8, 2013.

The two first became engaged in 2012 and are planning to get married on the Fourth of July next year to tie in with the Independence Day celebrations. In the past few days, however, it seemed like the wedding was scrapped in favor of a more private affair.

It all started when the two returned to the public eye after keeping a low profile. Cyrus was recently spotted sporting a huge gold ring on her finger while out in Malibu, which fans took as a sign that she and Hemsworth indeed tied the knot.

After all, the actress didn't seem too concerned about hiding her enormous bling from the eyes of her fans as it glistened in the bright California sun. In a separate instance, Hemsworth was also seen with a ring on his finger, further adding to the speculation that the two are in fact married.

However, a number of reliable sources quickly put a lid on the situation by revealing that the two are not yet officially hitched. According to TMZ, Hemsworth and Cyrus are not yet married and that the "Hunger Games" actor's ring is just a false alarm.

The two have been dating since 2009 and despite a major falling out, they are still madly in love with each other. The two split a year after their engagement and were not expected to make up.

However, it seemed that Cyrus finally made a change in herself and decided to reignite her relationship with Hemsworth. It was revealed back in January 2016 that the two had finally reunited and that the engagement was back on.