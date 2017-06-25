Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rumors: Tish Cyrus Clears Speculations About Her Daughter's Alleged Wedding

Contrary to popular belief, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not getting married — at least, not anytime soon.

Reuters/Gus RuelasSinger Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2015.

This was what Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, said in an interview on Mario Lopez's radio show, "On With Mario," last Wednesday, June 21. The 50-year-old film producer and star of Bravo's "Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer" set the record straight about the persistent wedding rumors that have been hounding Miley and her fiancé, Liam.

"She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu," Tish said. "She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect,'" she added.

Miley, 24, and Liam, 27 met on the set of the 2010 movie, "The Last Song," and were eventually engaged in 2012. And although the engagement was called off a year later in 2013, the estranged couple soon rekindled their romance two years later in 2015. Miley has reportedly started wearing her engagement ring again since then.

Rumors that the two have already gotten married in private emerged back in March when Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, tweeted a photo of his daughter wearing a white dress and captioned it, "I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus."

A representative for the singer-songwriter later clarified via US Weekly that what Billy Ray posted was "just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress."

But while Miley and Liam are not yet married at this point, it's pretty clear that should they decide to tie the knot in the future, Billy Ray will be there with them every step of the way.

"He's a good man. His family are great people," the country singer recently said on The Morning Show.

And as for Tish, she told Mario that she would probably want a big wedding for her daughter, although she doubted if Miley would agree to it.

"She's a simple, simple girl," Tish said.