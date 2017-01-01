Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth News: On-Again Couple Allegedly Tied the Knot Over the New Year

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ever since Miley Cyrus started wearing her 3.5 carat Neil Lane diamond sparkler from Liam Hemsworth, fans have been wondering when the wedding will take place. However, the couple have not mentioned anything about a wedding date yet.

REUTERSMiley Cyrus smiles at actor Liam Hemsworth as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood.

On the other hand, a new report emerged over the past few days and claims that "The Last Song" co-stars secretly tied the knot on New Year's Eve, in the presence of their family members.

According to Marie Claire, NW Magazine claims that Cyrus and Hemsworth decided to hold their wedding ceremony out of the public eye. Hemsworth's family reportedly traveled to San Diego to spend the holidays with Cyrus' clan.

A source allegedly told the said magazine, "It was all extremely last-minute. Liam's entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together."

It is worth noting that this is not the first wedding rumor that the "Wrecking Ball" singer and the "Hunger Games" star have been involved in. They have not yet addressed the rumors.

While there is no official confirmation from the couple, Cyrus' Instagram posts over the New Year prompted more talk about the purported secret wedding. In one photo, she is seen in a sweet embrace with Hemsworth as they shared a kiss in front of a "Happy New Year" backdrop.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Another photo sees Tish Cyrus, the singer's mom; Leonie Hemsworth, the "Independence Day: Resurgence" star's mother; and Cristina Pataky Medianu, Elsa Pataky's mom. The photo is captioned: "Family! #inlaws (no law)."

Family! #inlaws (no law) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Meanwhile, a day after the rumors of a secret wedding emerged online, Hemsworth and Cyrus were spotted having a meal with friends in Malibu. According to The Daily Mail, the couple were seen leaving Soho House with some of their pals. The couple appeared to be in good spirits.

It has yet to be officially announced if Cyrus is now Mrs. Hemsworth. On the other hand, "Liley" fans are happy for the two as they continue to stick with each other.