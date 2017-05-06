Miley Cyrus New Album 2017: Untitled Album To Be Different From 'Bangerz'; First Single 'Malibu' Arriving on May 11

Miley Cyrus has carved quite a name for herself in the music industry with her outrageous outfits and rebellious behavior. However, she has recently undergone a change, which will also translate to her new music.

REUTERS/Gus RuelasMiley Cyrus has an untitled album coming out this year.

Cyrus currently has a new album in the works. And while the "Wrecking Ball" singer has yet to decide on a title for it, the tracks on the album are definitely not like her previous material. She recently previewed 10 songs from the album to Billboard's John Norris. The first single, titled "Malibu," will be released on Thursday, May 11.

Her two most recent albums, 2013's "Bangerz" and 2015's "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," are distinctly different from her upcoming work, which is thought to be more political and personal. "This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard," her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, himself a famous country singer, said. "For her, this is honest."

Cyrus also revealed that the album includes a track about Hillary Clinton and a track about women in the workplace. Melanie Safka, with whom Cyrus performed in 2015, was also of some influence. The "Adore You" singer shed her rebellious skin because she wants to be taken more seriously. It seems she has been making progress, as Cyrus has been staying away from drugs and alcohol.

And while things may be going great for the young "The Voice" coach, some of her words about hip hop music during the interview were not received very well by some people. Cyrus has been accused of cultural appropriation because of some controversial remarks she had about the genre. However, she has since taken to Instagram to clarify that her words have been taken out of context.

"A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation," she wrote.

Her new album will arrive later this year.