Miley Cyrus News and Updates: Singer Spotted in NYC Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Much like how award-winning, "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson roamed the subways in search of a good place to hide books, "Party in the U.S.A." singer Miley Cyrus recently surprised fans in New York City. She and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon decided to put on a disguise and a show in the middle of the rush hour.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the high-profile duo were discovered inside the Rockefeller Center station, and as soon as they were recognized, fans whipped out their phones to memorialize a rare moment. Fallon and Cyrus were posing as amateur country performers.

During the show they put on in the middle of the subway, Cyrus sang an impressive cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" as she accompanied her voice with a guitar and a bucket drummer. She also performed her well-known hit titled "Party in the U.S.A."

Fallon's "The Tonight Show" also featured Cyrus' performance of "Malibu" and "Inspired." Needless to say, the singer managed to floor the audience with her voice and performance. Considering the many ups and downs that she has had to come thus far, it seems that she has finally found a way to pick herself up. Cyrus also shared her experience with vices and she revealed that she has managed to take control and steer herself away from it.

Cyrus shared that it was because of a nightmare in which she was in the middle of doing a monologue for "Saturday Night Live" when she died because of her vices. The nightmare introduced a new fear that she would die live on television for all the world to see. Since then, Cyrus has quit the habit and has turned the tables for the better.

