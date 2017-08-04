Miley Cyrus News: Artist Reveals What She Learned From Her Parents' Marriage

Miley Cyrus shared what she learned from the messy marriage of her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Meanwhile, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said that her past breakup with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was a good thing.

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Miley Cyrus revealed the one thing she learned from her parents' marriage.

Cyrus is currently engaged to her beau, Hemsworth, for the second time around. Although their relationship hasn't always run smoothly, it seems that the two are making it work better than ever before.

The "Malibu" singer and songwriter shared in an interview for Cosmopolitan's September issue the one thing she learned from the roller coaster-like marriage of her parents.

"Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!" the artist revealed.

Just like Cyrus, her parents did not have a smooth-sailing relationship even when they were already married for several years. The couple, who share five children, has tried to separate from each other roughly three times. It was only in 2013 that they finally reconciled for good after going to couples therapy.

On the other hand, Cyrus first met Hemsworth when they co-starred in 2010's "The Last Song." Soon after, the two began dating and got engaged in 2012. However, the couple decided to split the year after. Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their relationship in January 2016, putting their engagement back on.

The "We Can't Stop" singer shared in a segment of SiriusXM's "Hits 1 in Hollywood" that the breakup between her and Hemsworth may have been a good thing.

"People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true. But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up," she explained.

The singer added that their time apart allowed her and Hemsworth become "solid" as their own beings and eventually become "two really grounded people" in a relationship.

Cosmopolitan's September issue will come out this Tuesday, Aug. 8.