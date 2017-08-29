Military Drama 'SEAL Team,' 'Valor' and 'The Brave': Which Show Is Worth Watching and Following? [VIDEOS]

This fall, network television will showcase three military drama series. "SEAL Team" on CBS, "Valor" on The CW and "The Brave" on NBC will focus on the servicemen but which show will be worth watching and what will viewers follow more?

Showrunners told The Wrap that the trend towards military drama might have been coincidental since network executives did not notice the similarities until the Television Critics Association summer press tour last July.

Variety, however, surmised that the proliferation of such stories on TV is the result of Donald Trump's ascent into the presidency. Allegedly, military heroism became a theme for voters who supported the U.S. leader and the networks wanted to deliver something that this audience might want to watch.

First up will be NBC's "The Brave," which will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. EDT. The show stars Mike Vogel as Commander Michael Dalton and Anne Heche as Intelligence Director Patricia Campbell.

The story will center on a special operations team with elite skills as undercover agents. "The Brave" will be more of an espionage drama than combat-centric.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, "SEAL Team" will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. "Bones" star David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes) will lead the Navy's Tier One team with "Mad Men" actress Jessica Pare (Mandy Ellis) as the CIA analyst.

Executive producer Ben Cavell said that beyond the military theme, the show is also workplace drama much like "ER." The characters might have special training and are great at what they do, but they remain people who work are "working together, laughing together, living together," according to Cavell.

"Valor" on The CW will be the last to premiere from this season's crop of military dramas on Monday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. EDT. The show features Matt Barr (Captain Leland Gallo), Christina Ochoa (Officer Nora Madani) and Charlie Barnett (First Lt. Ian Porter). It will be a female-driven show about a fighter pilot with post-traumatic stress disorder.

