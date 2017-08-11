Millennials Seek an Authentic Encounter With Christ

One word that is often used today when describing millennials is "authenticity." As Colby Jubenville put it, "To millennials, you don't have to be amazing. But you do have to be authentic."

And so it shouldn't surprise us to learn that millennials are thrilled when they discover an authentic relationship with Christ. After all, who better to "be real" with than Jesus? And who knows more about authenticity than the One who created man to be real with his Creator and with his fellow man.

