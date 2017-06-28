Milo Ventimiglia Dishes Out on His Facial Hair Regimen

Many men grow their mustaches either because of the Movember event or as part of their fashion statement. But for actor Milo Ventimiglia, sporting a mustache is part of the job.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUsMilo Ventimiglia at the Golden Globes.

Playing the role of the heavily mustached Jack Pearson in the hit TV series "This Is Us," Ventimiglia is required to keep a strict facial hair routine. While most men have the luxury of choice when it comes to growing and cutting their mustaches, the 39-year-old actor does not. Now, it has been revealed that Ventimiglia is currently in California taking most of his time to grow his mustache back.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on the hit TV show "This is Us."

The actor needed to cut his mustache off for his GQ shoot last month and now he is gearing up to bring back the iconic facial hair in preparation for the second season of "This is Us." In an interview with GQ, Ventimiglia dished out on his facial hair.

"There are no magic tricks to making your beard grow faster. It's just patience. I think hair grows, um, a millimeter every month, or half-inch every six months, or a quarter kilometer every year. I'm really not sure, I think the best thing to do is wash your face and use lotion and just pray that it grows in right," he said when asked about what he does to quicken the growth of his facial hair.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs The 39-year-old actor had to shave his mustache off for a GQ shoot.

The "This is Us" actor also revealed that the only products he uses are soap and lotion and credits Tom Selleck, Don Mattingly and Kevin Costner as his mustache icons.

And while his facial hair has grown ever so popular because of the show, that doesn't mean he wants to sport it all the time.

"I got paid to wear one. So I didn't personally decide Hey I'm gonna wear a mustache. It was more like this is what you're doing for work, kid. So I wore the mustache. But usually when I'm not working I just let my beard grow in and let my hair grow out. And see what job is next."