Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Greg Monroe and John Henson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Greg Monroe with the Detroit Pistons in 2014.

Greg Monroe is probably used to hearing this by now.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again placed Monroe and fellow center John Henson on the trading block. Apparently, the team is looking to shed some salary since they are going to be over the luxury tax threshold.

"An indication the Bucks are still exploring their trade options is the status of Tony Snell's contract. Snell and the Bucks agreed to a four-year, $44M deal at the start of free agency when the swingman became an unrestricted free agent. But sources said the contract has yet to be submitted to the league office in New York," Woelfel said.

After five solid seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Monroe decided to sign a three-year, $50-million contract with the Bucks in the 2015 offseason. He started in most of the games during his first year with the team, but Bucks head coach Jason Kidd decided to play him off the bench this past season and his numbers plummetted.

Monroe is a gifted low-post scorer and he's also an excellent rebounder. In 81 games last season, Monroe averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He will make $17.9 million in the final year of his contract.

Henson's role with the team hasn't really changed much over the years. He doesn't play as much as Monroe, but he is a great rim protector. The Bucks seldom play him toward the end of the 2016–17 season and he didn't see much action in the playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

In 58 games last season, Henson averaged 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He has three years left on his contract.

As the Bucks continue to use Thon Maker as a stretch-five, Monroe and Henson's role with the team will continue to diminish next season.