Milwaukee Bucks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Bucks Could Re-Sign Jason Terry After Releasing Spencer Hawes

The Milwaukee Bucks have recently waived center Spencer Hawes and they are going to use the stretch provision on him to avoid taking the full salary cap hit this season. By stretching his $6.2 million salary across three seasons, the team is now $2.5 million under the luxury tax threshold and they will have two open roster spots.

The Bucks are expected to fill the final spots on their roster with minimum-contract type players, and according to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the team seems to be interested in re-signing Terry.

The 18-year veteran was a lights-out clutch shooter during his prime with the Dallas Mavericks, but he has found other ways to stay relevant in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as he got older.

Terry played limited minutes as a rotation player off the bench during his first season with the Bucks, and his numbers would suggest that he wasn't a major contributor when he was on the floor. In 74 games last season, the veteran guard only averaged 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing 18.4 minutes a game.

However, Terry was a vocal leader in the locker room, and a young team like the Bucks need someone with his experience to help guide them as they continue to climb up the standings. In fact, some would say that he was like an assistant coach on the floor for the Bucks last season.

Terry also has a good relationship with former Mavericks teammate and current Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

The veteran guard will not fill the stat sheet like teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he remains an important role player for the young Bucks and they need someone like him on their roster.