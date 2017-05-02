Milwaukee Bucks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will the Bucks Bring Tony Snell Back Next Season?

Tony Snell's numbers weren't really that impressive this past season. But every team in the league could use a three-and-D wing who could spread the floor on offense and play solid defense on the opposing team's best wing players.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AllanSpear)Tony Snell with the Chicago Bulls in 2014.

Snell's job is to do that with the Bucks, and he does it really well on a regular basis. He managed to make 40.6 percent of his shots beyond the three-point arc during the regular season, and he did a much better job in the playoffs by making 53.3 percent of his threes. He possesses a specific skillset that makes him an intriguing role player, and he's going to have more than a few suitors this offseason when he becomes a restricted free agent.

Of course, the Bucks have the option to match any offer sheet he receives and according to Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal, the team really wants to bring him back next season. However, the Bucks also know that a number of teams are going to pursue him once he hits the open market.

"If there was any doubt Tony Snell would be back with the Milwaukee Bucks for 2017–18, he's done his darnedest to eliminate it during the first-round postseason matchup with the Toronto Raptors," Fromal said in his report.

"Much as the team might like to retain his services and let him grow alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Jabari Parker and Khris Middleton, he'll be a restricted free agent this summer and should draw plenty of attention from talent-starved, cap-rich teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers," he continued.

Things may get a little complicated if a team offers him a huge deal that will make the Bucks think twice about matching. But as long as the offer is reasonable, the Bucks will probably match it so they can keep him around long-term.