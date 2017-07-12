Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Interested in Guard Ian Clark

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports) Golden State Warriors guard Ian Clark (21) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5).

Fans always had an inkling that Ian Clark was unlikely to return to the Golden State Warriors this summer since he could always go elsewhere and get a hefty contract. Some were still hoping that he would return, but when the Warriors signed Nick Young and Omri Casspi, it became clear that Clark no longer has a spot on the team.

"It's not looking like it," Clark said during a Q&A session at a Boys and Girls club in Memphis, via KNBR-AM. "I'm going through that situation right now. As much as I want to stay, it's a business. We'll find out. Anything can happen," he added.

Well, Clark may not be a free agent for long.

The Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel has reported that there is mutual interest between Clark and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks made the playoffs this past season behind the all-around brilliance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are expected to be contenders for years to come as long as they have the "Greek Freak." They also have a nice mix of veterans and young talents who know how to use their length and athleticism to cause all sorts of havoc on the defensive end.

However, the Bucks do have one weakness. They don't have a player who can make shots consistently beyond the arc.

Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell, Matthew Dellavedova and Mirza Teletović are all respectable shooters beyond the arc, and Jabari Parker has improved his range. But the Bucks don't have a legitimate three-point threat who can help open the lanes for penetration.

"He's better than anyone the Bucks got now,'' a scout reportedly said of Clark's perimeter shooting skills, according to Woelfel.

"I like him as a shooter, but the question is where do you play him? He's a tweener. He's not a true point guard and he's not a true shooting guard. But he could help a team like Milwaukee because they need shooters," another one added.

Clark is not exactly a knockdown shooter beyond the arc himself, but he's arguably the best shooter still available in the open market.