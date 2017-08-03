'Mindhunter' News: On the Trailer and What to Expect from the Series

Facebook/MINDHUNTER "Mindhunter" is produced by Charlize Theron.

As one of the streaming giants of the decade, Netflix faces tantamount pressure to deliver every day. Netflix originals have given them quite the reputation and following, which only serves to cement that it would have to bring something new for its fans and subscribers to enjoy. Recently, the trailer for "Mindhunter" has been released. Straight from the mind of critically acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher and produced by actress Charlize Theron, the series is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated shows.

The trailer features Jonathan Groff, who plays as FBI Agent Ford. Along with a workmate played by Holt McCallany, the pair sets out to interview imprisoned psychopaths to contribute to the investigation being carried out by the rest of the department.

According to reports, the series is based on a crime classic by John Douglas titled, "Mindhunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit." It follows the process by which criminal profiling is carried out, how it helps, and the gritty details that accompany those who dare interact with society's deviants. The trailer is eerie and mysterious, at the same time that it is direct to the point and intense.

There is a lot to expect from the upcoming Netflix series, especially since it has been confirmed for a second season, even before the airdate of the first season. "Mindhunter" has been on the radar of many since it was first announced, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it seems Fincher will do nothing but deliver with the help of Groff and McCallany. Fans, of course, expect nothing less, and hopefully, Netflix will prove once again why and how it rose from nothing to being a streaming giant responsible for many of today's critically acclaimed series.

"Mindhunter" is set to be released on Oct. 13 on Netflix.