'Mindhunter' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Director David Fincher's Netflix Series Arrives on a Friday the 13th

Academy-award nominated director David Fincher ("The Curious Case of Benjamin Button") hasn't done a movie since "Gone Girl" in 2014 because he's been busy working on a Netflix series. His mystery thriller "Mindhunter" will debut its first season on the streaming site, aptly on a Friday the 13th. The show has also been renewed for a second season even as the first one has yet to air.

All episodes of "Mindhunter" season 1 will launch on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 13. The series is based on the book "Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" from authors Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. It centers on two FBI agents on a hunt for a serial killer.

"Mindhunter" season 1 takes place in the 1970s and stars Jonathan Groff ("Looking") and Holt McCallany ("Alien 3") as the FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tent, who are experts in behavioral science. Anna Torv ("Fringe") plays the psychologist Wendy. The show also features Cotter Smith ("The Americans") and a newcomer, Hannah Gross.

Fincher's style as a director and storyteller is notable in Hollywood. He loves confusing his audience with the camera work and wants the set to also speak about the story's theme and mood, such as in his movie "Se7en" with Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. His other noteworthy and impressionable works include "Fight Club" and "Panic Room."

Apart from directing the episodes in "Mindhunter," Fincher is also an executive producer of the show, along with actress Charlize Theron. This isn't, however, the first venture for Fincher and Theron with Netflix as Fincher is also executive producer on "House of Cards" while Theron brought the comedy series "Girlboss" to the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the same cast will return for "Mindhunter" season 2 or if it's an entirely different story. According to Spoiler TV, the second season started filming in May and will be finished in December. Check out the teaser to "Mindhunter" season 1 in the video below.