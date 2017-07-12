'Mindhunter' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Upcoming Netflix Original Crime Drama Sheds Light on the Workings of a Serial Killer's Mind

Facebook/MINDHUNTER Promotional banner for Netflix’s upcoming crime-drama series, “Mindhunter,” scheduled to debut on Oct. 13, 2017.

Months before it even debuts, David Fincher's upcoming Netflix original series "Mindhunter" has already been renewed for a second season. Just what is this crime-drama all about and when can viewers expect to see it?

The series is based on the book titled "Mindhunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit." It was written by former special agent and unit chief of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), John E. Douglas.

Being one of the FBI's first criminal profilers, Douglas has hunted and interviewed some of the most notorious and sadistic criminals during his 25 years of service. He has also been the inspiration behind law enforcement agent Jack Crawford in Thomas Harris' popular thriller novels, "Red Dragon" and "The Silence of the Lambs." He wrote the book to finally tell the unique and compelling life he spent confronting, interviewing, and researching dozens of serial killers and assassins. He always aimed to get into their minds and get a handle on their motives.

The upcoming Netflix original series will be following FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview imprisoned serial killers in order to solve some of their ongoing cases.

The series will be set in 1979 and will also star Anna Torv as the psychologist Wendy and Cotter Smith as Shepard, the unit chief of the FBI National Training Academy.

The teaser trailer for the series features the contradicting opinions of the characters about conversing with serial killers in order to understand their patterns of thinking and behavior. While one character seems to be against commiserating with this type of people, another one argues that the only way to get ahead of a crazy person is to know and understand just how a crazy person thinks.