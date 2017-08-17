Mindy Kaling 'Excited' to Experience Parenthood

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child.

Mindy Kaling is looking forward to her new journey as a first-time mom.

Kaling, 38, recently caught up with TODAY show host Willie Geist and confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child. "The Mindy Project" actress said she is "really excited" to experience what it's like to be a parent.

When asked how she envisions herself as a mother, the writer/producer offered a humorous response. "It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," Kaling joked.

All joking aside, Kaling mentioned that she hopes to have the same relationship she had with her "incredibly fierce" and loving mother. The comedienne revealed that her late mom had always been supportive and open-minded about her choice of career.

To date, Kaling still has not revealed the identity of her baby's father. There are speculations that he could be New Jersey senator Cory Booker, who asked Kaling out on a date in March. Rumors also claim that Kaling might have gone to a sperm bank and decided to have a child of her own instead.

Kaling is now busy working on the final season of her Hulu drama. After the series wraps up, production for her new comedy, "Champions," will begin. The upcoming half-hour program, executive produced by Charlie Grandy, will air on NBC.

It centers on an endearing gym owner (Anders Holm from "Workaholics") whose life takes a complete turn when his former high-school girlfriend (Kaling) drops their teenage son at his home to live with him.

"The Mindy Project's" final season premieres Tuesday, Sept.12, on Hulu, while NBC has yet to announce a release date for "Champions."