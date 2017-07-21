Mindy Kaling Pregnant With First Child, Keeping Baby's Father's Identity a Secret

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child.

Mindy Kaling is expecting her first child, but the identity of the father is being kept a tight secret--even from the actress' own friends.

Sources told E! News that the 38-year-old actress was pregnant and described it as "an unexpected surprise." However, Kaling will still continue with the projects currently on her plate without any changes.

Fans of "The Mindy Project" star are definitely wondering who the baby's father is, but it does not seem like his identity will be revealed any time soon. Kaling herself is not telling her own friends about the father.

"She just started telling her friends she is pregnant," an insider told PEOPLE. "She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is."

Kaling is also currently single, which means fans really have nothing to go on in terms of speculations. The actress previously dated her "The Office" co-star B.J. Novak. She was also in a relationship with Benjamin Nugent from 2008 to 2012.

There is no doubt, though, that Kaling is happy to be with child. She previously told Yahoo! Style that having children was something she wants to do.

"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," she said. "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

Kaling has certainly come a long way since starring in "The Office." She created and stars in her own television show titled "The Mindy Project," which will go into its sixth and final season in September. On the film side, Kaling will next be seen in "Ocean's Eight" and Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" starring opposite Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.