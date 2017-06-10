'Minecraft' News and Updates: 'Story Mode' Returns for Season 2 on July 11

Popular for its iconic box-shaped graphics, "Minecraft" returns with a new season for its story mode that is set to be released this year. Fans met the news with much hype and excitement. Considering the first season of "Minecraft: Story Mode" featured Jesse and the gang winning against Winter Storm and saving the world, developer Telltale Games has teased that season 2 might be a little more complicated.

Telltale/Mojang Promotional picture for "Minecraft: Story Mode."

"With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade — at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama," the synopsis for "Minecraft: Story Mode" reads, as reported by Polygon.

Telltale Games told fans that the next season will pick up where the first one left off but new players won't have a problem jumping in "Minecraft: Story Mode." The voices for the characters still feature the familiar cast list: Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, Ashley Johnson and Scott Porter.

"Minecraft" will also be bringing an opportunity for cameos from the online community. The next season of "Minecraft: Story Mode" will support Telltale's Crowd Play feature, which will allow thousands of people to participate in the adventure along with the player. This means that the players' friends and family can have a hand in choosing where the story goes through their mobile phones.

"Minecraft" is a sandbox video game that was originally created and designed by Markus "Notch" Persson and was later adopted by Mojang. It was first released in October 2011.

The first episode of "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 titled "Hero in Residence" will be released on July 11 for Android, iOS, Mac, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.