'Minecraft' News: Learn More About the Different Additions and Fixes in Update 1.12

Update 1.12 is a sizable download coming to "Minecraft" and it brings to the game several bug fixes together with numerous additions.

Starting with the additions, players can expect to find new Advancements inside the game. There are four of them to be found in fact and they are "A furious cocktail," "Postmortal," "Subspace Bubble" and "Uneasy Alliance."

Another Advancement-related change players may want to know about is that Advancement trees will now be focused in the user interface, according to the developers.

Players should also notice that there have also been additions applied to some of the challenges inside the game.

For instance, the "how did we get here?" hidden challenge will now feature more resistance, so this should be a little tougher now for players to handle.

The "a balanced diet" challenge has been tweaked by the developers as well, with more food items being added to it.

Players should also find it easier to search while using the creative inventory and recipe book, particularly when mods are also live.

There will also be more lines of text inside the game that can now be translatable, which should come as pleasant news to many players all over the world.

As for the bug fixes, there are several of them coming to "Minecraft" via Update 1.12, and these will hopefully improve the experience of playing the game.

Annoying bugs have been squashed, including one that could previously cause the clicking arrows in recipe books to produce no sounds. Other fixes applied to the said books will make sure that they also appear as intended in the game.

Players may also observe that fixes have been applied to the different animals they can encounter in the game's world.

More news about the latest update coming to "Minecraft" should be made available in the near future.