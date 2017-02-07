'Minecraft' News: 'Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst' Mod Now Ready to Download, Comes With Own Set of Creatures and Narrative

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mods can let players enjoy many types of experiences while playing "Minecraft," and a new one released for the game can give fans access to a different type of "Pokémon" game.

Facebook courtesy of MinecraftNew mod for 'Minecraft' can provide players with a gameplay experience similar to ones featured in 'Pokémon' games

Named "Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst," this new mod offers more than just visual changes, as it also comes with a full-fledged gameplay experience that fans of the "Pokémon" series will quickly recognize.

Detailed in a lengthy post on the Minecraft forums, the mod brings a new set of 136 Pokémon to the game. Players will be able to interact with these creatures as well, as they can capture them, train them and even use them for battles just like in other "Pokémon" games.

Players who want to dive deeper into "Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst" can even opt to take on the challenges posed by Gym Leaders and the Pokémon League.

For those interested, there's also a full narrative contained within the mod that players can learn more about after they download it.

The story of "Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst" will pit players consistently against the many members of Team Tempest, an organization fueled by delusions of righteousness. The members of Team Tempest pose a real threat to the world, and it's up to the players to figure out how to deal with them.

The mod also features its own Professor who will be aiding players as they continue to progress further.

All in all, developers have estimated that the mod should provide players with somewhere between 60-80 hours of additional content, likely dependent on how they choose to tackle the game and whether they truly choose to throw themselves into it.

Players looking to try out this mod will need to have version 1.8.8 of vanilla "Minecraft," and 2GB of RAM also needs to be allocated to their game clients.

More news about "Minecraft" should be made available soon.